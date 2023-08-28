FIBA World Cup: Luka Dončić scores 34 points in Slovenia's blowout win over Georgia

Slovenia guard Luka Doncic (77), right,reacts after getting fouled by a Slovenia player in the first half of the Basketball World Cup group F match in Okinawa, southern Japan, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) (Hiro Komae/AP)

Luka Dončić put on a vintage performance Monday during Slovenia's 88-67 win over Georgia in the FIBA World Cup. The Dallas Mavericks star scored a game-high 34 points with 10 rebounds and six assists to power his country to the top of its group.

Slovenia opened up hot with a 14-2 lead in the first four minutes. But Georgia returned fire with a 15-2 run to end the first quarter with a slim lead. Both teams battled back-and-forth throughout the second half before a Slovenia closed out the first half with a 45-33 lead.

Dončić played well consistently throughout the contest but took over in the third as Slovenia continued to pull away. He scored 10 points with five rebounds in two assists as Slovenia entered the fourth quarter with a 13-point lead.

Slovenia went on a 12-0 run to open the fourth quarter to build a near-insurmountable lead it never relinquished in the 21-point win.

Dončić and his fellow countrymen face Cape Verde in their final group stage match. Cape Verde is the smallest nation to play in the FIBA World Cup and won its first game ever against Venezuela earlier Monday.