FBI investigating another apparent assassination attempt against Trump. Here's what authorities say happened at a Florida golf course.

Donald Trump Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at Harry Reid International Airport to board a plane after a campaign trip, Saturday, Sept.14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/AP)

The FBI is investigating an apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump after a man armed with an AK-style rifle was spotted near Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Sunday.

The Associated Press reported, citing three law enforcement sources, that the suspect has been identified as Ryan Wesley Routh.

Trump, who was golfing with longtime friend and adviser Steve Witkoff, was unharmed and quickly moved to a secure location. This is the second apparent assassination attempt against Trump’s life.

What happened on Sunday, according to authorities

During a press briefing on Sunday, officials said that U.S. Secret Service agents opened fire after spotting the suspect near the golf course's perimeter. It remains unclear if the individual fired any shots before fleeing in an SUV. The suspect was taken into custody in a neighboring county.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. ET, authorities said. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw stated that the suspect, armed with an AK-style rifle, was positioned roughly 300 to 500 yards away from Trump, concealed in shrubbery near the course’s perimeter.

Agents fired shots after the suspect pushed the muzzle of his firearm through the fence line. The suspect fled in a vehicle but was quickly apprehended on I-95 in Martin County, north of Palm Beach.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said the suspect was unarmed at the time of the arrest and showed no reaction to being detained, and didn’t ask why they were pulled over. Law enforcement confirmed that a witness, who had seen the suspect’s face, helped them identify the suspected gunman.

FBI calls it another apparent ‘assassination attempt’ on Trump’s life

The FBI has confirmed it is investigating the incident as a potential assassination attempt. Law enforcement officials recovered the AK-style rifle from the scene and are processing additional items found at the location, including two backpacks and a GoPro camera.

The motive for the attack remains unclear.

Trump responds: ‘I AM SAFE AND WELL!’

After Sunday’s incident, Trump remained at the club for several hours while Secret Service agents double-checked the security at his Mar-a-Lago residence before he returned there safely, according to law enforcement.

Trump emailed his supporters: “There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!"

He added, “Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER!”

Trump's running mate, Sen. JD Vance, said on social media that the former president is "in good spirits."

Vice President Kamala Harris and President Biden were also briefed on the situation. "I am glad he is safe," Harris said on social media. "Violence has no place in America."

This marks second apparent assassination attempt against Trump in months

In July, he was grazed by a bullet during an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pa. Since that attack, authorities have increased security measures around Trump, particularly at open venues like golf courses, which are accessible to the public and often located near busy areas.

Cover thumbnail photo via Alex Brandon/AP