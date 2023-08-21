Fantasy Football Breakout Candidates: Quarterbacks offer path to draft value

Denver Broncos v San Francisco 49ers SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 19: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers looks to pass during the first half of a preseason game against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images) (Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

We asked our analysts, and our friends at 4for4, to reveal a breakout quarterback candidate for this fantasy football season. All of the QBs below are going after pick 100 on average in Yahoo Fantasy drafts.

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Purdy is in the world's best system and just posted the best passer rating ever by a rookie, leading the league in touchdown passes after taking over the 49ers' starting role. He was "Mr. Irrelevant" despite breaking out typically when future stars do.

It's clear Kyle Shanahan is sold on Purdy as his guy, and it's hard to argue with the results. Purdy looks healthy after elbow surgery, and he'll put up QB1 fantasy stats thanks to his system and the chance to throw to Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey. — Dalton Del Don

Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

The former Florida Gator is currently QB14 in Yahoo Fantasy's consensus rankings despite being named the Colts' starter ahead of Week 1. He looks like the modern-day version of Cam Newton and while he may not have the success through the air as Newton did in his rookie campaign, the rushing yards will be in abundance. Justin Fields barely threw the ball last season and finished as QB6.

Will there be growing pains? Sure. Richardson's accuracy was an issue last season, completing 53.8% of his passes (94th out of 98 collegiate QBs with at least 250 pass attempts). Getting through his progressions and reading defenses will take time. However, Shane Steichen’s system is a perfect fit for Richardson’s skill set.

Just ask Jalen Hurts.

With so many designed runs and read options built into the game plan, it's wheels up for Richardson. Breakout incoming for a player you can draft outside of the top 100 picks. — Dan Titus

Daniel Jones, New York Giants

I didn't envision myself being completely Daniel Jones-pilled this season, but here I am. This offense has upside thanks to its structure. Combined with his rushing ability, if the coaching staff is more confident in the pass-catchers around Jones and opens up this offense, he has a top-eight fantasy quarterback upside. If I wait at quarterback, he's an ideal target after pick 100. — Matt Harmon

Sam Howell, Washington Commanders

If Howell's sophomore season at UNC would have been his last as a collegiate player, he definitely would not have fallen to the fifth round of the NFL Draft, where he was a filthy steal for Washington. His passing numbers slipped as a junior with his supporting cast depleted, but he did manage to rush for 828 yards and 11 scores.

We got a taste of the Howell experience last season and it was kinda fun. He's already wrapped up the starting gig for the Commanders and brings dual-threat ability to an offense that isn't short on playmakers. Terry McLaurin is one of the NFL's stealth superstars, a pass-catcher with few weaknesses. Here's hoping he and Jahan Dotson have found their forever quarterback. Howell's a Superflex priority and a deep-league player of interest. — Andy Behrens

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Even with Aaron Rodgers bottoming out in this offense last season (five-year high in INT%, five-year low in QBR, YPA, passing yards and fantasy points), there's a good chance this is still an offensive environment that can help support a de facto first-year starting quarterback. After struggling with health along the offensive line over the last couple of years, they look to return to one of the best units in the league, the rushing game with Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon is a strength and they're (very) young wide receiver group looks to have a fully-formed three-WR set for the first time in recent memory.

Regardless, replacing a Hall of Fame quarterback is going to be a lot to ask of Jordan Love. With that said, he doesn’t need to be a perfect player to exceed his current QB24 ADP on Yahoo. Given the late-Rodgers/Green Bay drama and the fact this same coaching staff spent a first-round pick on Love in 2020, there’s no reason to assume they’re going to give the new face of the franchise a short leash, which should allow him to accrue fantasy points over 17 games, even if we are a bit weary about his week-to-week ceiling in what may be a run-heavy offense.

Love has one of the easiest quarterback strength of schedules. If this young pass-catching crew can gel around No. 1 WR Christian Watson, Love has a baked-in fantasy floor far higher than his ADP would suggest. — Justin Edwards, 4for4

