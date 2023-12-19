Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings: Tight Ends

NFL: DEC 03 Cardinals at Steelers PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 03: Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) looks on during the regular season NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 03, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 15 was supposed to be an extremely rough matchup for Trey McBride. After all, he and the Arizona Cardinals were going to take on the vaunted San Francisco 49ers defense. It was expected that McBride would likely deliver his lowest range of fantasy outcomes.

Guess nobody told McBride that.

McBride caught 10 of 11 targets for a whopping 102 yards, leading the team in receiving — his second-highest receiving total of 2023. How will he follow it up in Week 16?

Check out how McBride and the rest of the tight ends stack up in our Week 16 TE rankings:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 16 fantasy TE leaderboard?