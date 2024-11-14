Fantasy Football Week 11: Rankings, sleepers, start/sit advice and more

Here, we've gathered all of our top-notch analysis and fantasy football advice, in one place, to increase your chances of coming away with a Week 11 victory.
No matter how you like to consume fantasy advice (article, audio or video), we've got something for everyone: rankings, sleepers, fades, positional advice and more expert analysis you need to win.
Week 11 Rankings
Half-PPR rankings
PPR rankings
🧐 Week 11 Strategy
Week 11 sleepers: Overlooked lineup options
Which players will make or break your lineup?
Numbers Do Lie: Don't let Justin Herbert's QB21 rank fool you!
Bust candidates: Players who could disappoint
Fantasy Football Trade Deadline Primer: Tips to execute, plus five buy-low targets
Trade Analyzer: 5 players to trade for, 5 players to trade away
Fantasy Football Power Rankings: Are the 49ers all the way back?
Storylines to watch: Russell Wilson & George Pickens are a match made in fantasy heaven
Running back report: The tides are turning at RB in Denver!
Panic Meter: Time to worry about these struggling players?
Coming Friday 🔜
Yahoo Fantasy Roundtable: Week 11 Conviction Picks
Week 11 Start 'Em Sit 'Em
Binge, Stream, Skip: Week 11
Keys to winning your matchup
🎧 Listen
Coming Friday 🔜 Week 11 preview, lineup advice
Yahoo Fantasy Forecast: Schedule for the season
