Fantasy Football: Colston Loveland or Tyler Warren — who's the real TE1 of the 2025 NFL Draft?

BLOOMINGTON, IN - NOVEMBER 09: Michigan Wolverines TE Colston Loveland (18) during a college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and Indiana Hoosiers on November 9, 2024 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, IN (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

As tight end prospects get ready to hear their names called in the 2025 NFL Draft, the big debate in draft circles — and on this week’s Yahoo Fantasy Forecast — is whether Michigan’s Colston Loveland or Penn State’s Tyler Warren is the best tight end in this year’s class.

Hosts Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald dove deeply into both prospects, and if you’re wading through pre-draft rankings, their conversation makes one thing clear: this debate is anything but settled.

Tyler Warren: Athletic marvel, mismatch nightmare

Charles McDonald kicked things off by praising Warren’s athleticism, movement skills, and size. At 6’6”, 256 lbs, Warren is a “mismatch nightmare” for NFL linebackers and safeties. He broke out with a massive production year, not just catching passes but showing up as a runner — 26 carries, 218 yards and four TDs on the ground. Penn State clearly saw him as their top playmaker and schemed up plenty of touches.

Yet, Matt Harmon noted, Warren isn’t the classic in-line tight end. Most of his production came on designed touches, rather than overpowering defenders in traditional fashion. Still, as Charles made clear, that’s not a knock, it’s a creative use of a unique skill set. Teams that put Warren in the “Sam LaPorta role” (think: creative schemes, space-creation, YAC opportunities) could really unlock something special.

Colston Loveland: The pure receiver with pro upside

Loveland, meanwhile, has quickly become a favorite among some draft analysts who see his “dynamite” receiver skills and imagine a player who could survive — and even thrive — as a big slot or genuine mismatch. McDonald raved about his hands, fluid route running and ability to hang with actual NFL corners and safeties. While he needs to develop as a blocker (and could stand to add bulk), you can’t coach the kind of movement Loveland flashes at 6’6”, 248 lbs.

Loveland’s best football is almost certainly ahead of him. His college production is a bit harder to parse, partly due to Michigan’s offense and a nagging shoulder injury, but the film suggests a player ready to make an immediate impact as a receiving threat — if his new team is willing to scheme him open and let him develop as a blocker.

So, who's the better tight end prospect?

Both Harmon and McDonald agreed the gap between Warren and Loveland is close — and depends heavily on what a team wants out of the position. Warren is an out-of-the-box “finishing piece” for an offense seeking YAC and creative deployment (the Jets or Bears were floated as ideal landing spots). Loveland, on the other hand, might rate higher as a traditional route-running, hands-first mismatch and carries a “high ceiling/high floor” projection if he can round out his blocking.

In McDonald’s words, “If you’re just painting a broad picture of both ... you come away with some similar takeaways,” but Loveland might be “a little bit stronger at the catch point ... some more real-deal receiver skills,” while Warren brings “explosive receiving option” upside and rare versatility.

For fantasy and NFL fans, the key might be fit. As Harmon put it, most NFL offenses aren’t built to flow through the tight end — even the best ones get upstaged by true perimeter WRs in high-powered offenses. That actually makes landing spot even more crucial for these prospects. A team willing to scheme up touches, commit to a versatile game plan, and be patient with development will benefit the most, whichever way they go.

So, who’s the TE1? The Yahoo Fantasy Forecast guys see it as a matter of taste:

— Want explosive, versatile athleticism, and a player ready for heavy manufactured production? Tyler Warren’s your guy.

— Want a pure receiver with starter-level mismatch upside and long-term all-around potential? Colston Loveland is a compelling bet.

Both should hear their names called early in the draft’s second half of the first round — or perhaps even earlier, if one team falls in love.

Who’s your pick to be the best tight end in the 2025 class? Let us know in the comments, and be sure to follow Harmon, McDonald and the entire Yahoo crew for live coverage all NFL Draft weekend!