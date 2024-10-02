Fantasy Football Power Rankings: Unpredictable start leads to major value shifts 1 month into the NFL season

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 29: Justin Jefferson #18 and Sam Darnold #14 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrate a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter of the game at Lambeau Field on September 29, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

It's a simple goal for fantasy managers — go where the points are. Identify the juiciest NFL offenses, and take as many of their players as you can.

Now that we've hit October, it's a good time to take stock of the offenses we trust and the ones we don't. Here's how I view all 32 teams for the fantasy value they collectively offer since my last power rankings before the start of the season. The tl;dr version, there's been a ton of changes.

Each team's previous rank is in parenthesis. It's also fun to see how Frank Schwab's real-life power rankings compare to the fantasy version below.