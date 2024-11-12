Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Tight Ends (Full-PPR)

NFL: NOV 10 Vikings at Jaguars JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 10: Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) walk to the locker room before an NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 10th, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.(Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Congratulations to any fantasy football managers who were patient enough to wait out Minnesota Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson's return from a season-ending ACL injury. After missing the first seven games of the year, he's been eased back into the offense slowly, playing just 45% and 46% of offensive snaps in Weeks 9 and 10, respectively. However, Week 10 did yield his big breakout game, especially for fantasy managers in full-PPR scoring formats, hauling in eight of his nine targets for 72 receiving yards to lead the team.

Week 11 will be a crucial one for fantasy managers with two top-five tight ends out of the mix due to a bye, including Arizona Cardinals' Trey McBride and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Cade Otton. Hopefully, you stashed Hockenson while you had the chance, but if not, we're here to help:

Find out just how high Hockenson landed in the team's Week 11 tight end rankings for full-PPR scoring leagues (or identify your next bye-week fill-in):

Who are you starting at tight end in Week 11?