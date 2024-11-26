Fantasy Football Week 13 Rankings: WRs (Full-PPR)

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Coming into Week 12, one of the biggest questions on every fantasy football manager's mind was whether or not the pre-bye breakout from second-year WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba was the real deal ... and he answered emphatically, "Yes!"

Over his past three games, Smith-Njigba has taken on an increased role in the offense, totaling 31 targets, 23 catches, 367 receiving yards and 3 TDs dating back to Week 9. That's good enough for a ranking as the overall WR5 in full-PPR scoring league formats, standing as one of just three wide receivers (the others being Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase) to average 120+ receiving yards per game in that span.

Will JSN continue to be a PPR cheat code thanks to a significant boost in target volume over the past four weeks? In Week 13, the Seahawks will face the New York Jets secondary, which has not been the same unit once worth avoiding in fantasy matchups since the departure of defensive-minded former HC Robert Saleh.

Find out how high Smith-Njigba landed in our team's Week 13 wide receiver rankings:

