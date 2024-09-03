Fantasy Football Rankings Week 1 (Half-PPR)

Jacksonville Jaguars v Atlanta Falcons ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 23: Kirk Cousins #18 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up prior to an NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 23, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Congratulations, NFL fan. If you’re reading this, it’s because you’ve officially made it through the 2024 offseason, which can only mean one thing — fantasy football is back!

The 2024 season kicks off Thursday night with a showdown between two of the best quarterbacks in the league in Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson — each a 2x NFL MVP looking to make it a third here this season. We'll also get a doozy of a matchup on Sunday night, when Jared Goff and the Lions host his former team, the Los Angeles Rams and former Detroit QB1, Matthew Stafford.

With a rich slate of games in Week 1, there's a little bit of something for everyone and plenty of opportunities for fantasy managers to earn points and dominate your matchups to start the year on your path to a championship.

Here's a full look at our team's Week 1 fantasy rankings for each position in your lineup:

Good luck with your Week 1 matchups!