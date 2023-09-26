Fantasy Football Week 4 Flex Rankings

Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Running back Zack Moss #21 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates after rushing for a first half touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Zack Moss has been a fantasy revelation since taking over the starter's job for the Indianapolis Colts. Moss has scored double-digit fantasy points in the two games since being activated by the team.

The question now is, what will happen to Moss when Jonathan Taylor is activated from the PUP list?

Well, that's a question for another week. For now, Moss remains a set-it-and-forget-it flex option, at the very minimum.

Our analysts have compiled their flex rankings to help you set your lineups for Week 4. Check them out below:

Who will you start in this important lineup spot in Week 4?

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!