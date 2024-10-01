Fantasy Football Week 5 Rankings (Full-PPR)

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 29: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers warms up prior to a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on September 29, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Are you ready for some more football? Week 5 kickoff is upon us, and suddenly, the fantasy football landscape just got that much trickier to navigate with the start of NFL bye weeks. This week, fantasy managers will need to plan to be without assets on several high-powered offenses, as the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans all rest up for their bye week. Hopefully, each of them will benefit from the rest to bring our teams to fantasy glory down the stretch.

One player fantasy football managers did get back in their lineups in Week 4 was QB Jordan Love, who made a comeback from a sprained MCL suffered in Week 1 this week. In that return, Love somehow miraculously managed to finish as the overall QB1 on the week, despite having thrown three interceptions.

What surprise is in store for fantasy managers next? Our team makes their predictions of what to expect in Week 5 with their fantasy football rankings at each position for full-PPR scoring formats:

Good luck in your Week 5 fantasy matchups!