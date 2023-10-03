Fantasy Football Week 5: Kicker Rankings

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 10: Brett Maher #8 and Ethan Evans #42 of the Los Angeles Rams in action during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The Los Angeles Rams won 30-13. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Another week, another kicker putting up fantasy points that are more common among wide receivers and running backs. Los Angeles Rams kicker Brett Maher scored 16 points by way of three field goals (on five attempts) and two PATs.

[Week 5 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Not bad for a guy who kicks for an offense many expected to be subpar in 2023.

Chalk this one up as another victory for the #KickersMatter tribe.

Who will deliver a monster outing at kicker in Week 5? Here's how they stack up in our positional rankings:

powered by FantasyProsECR ™ -

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 5 fantasy kicker leaderboard?