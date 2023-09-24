Fantasy Football Early Week 4 Waiver Wire: Rookies De'Von Achane, Tank Dell must-adds

Miami Dolphins v Houston Texans HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 19: DeVon Achane #28 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the preseason game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Houston, Texas. The Dolphins defeated the Texans 28-3. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are some options to consider putting in a waiver for ahead of Week 4.

De'Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins (40% rostered)

Perhaps you were aware that the Dolphins scored the most points in franchise history in Week 3 in a win over the Broncos? And if you are aware, then you must know that rookie running back De'Von Achane — who had scored a whopping 1.40 fantasy points before Sunday — rushed for 203 yards on 18 attempts, caught four balls for 30 yards and scored FOUR touchdowns?

Yes, it's true. Achane brought in two TDs through the air and on the ground as the Dolphins completely destroyed the Broncos, 70-20.

Incredibly, Achane compiled all this production on a day Tyreek Hill went 9-157-1 and Raheem Mostert went for 142 total yards and four touchdowns of his own.

Not much to say here — you want a piece of this Dolphins offense, and the rookie RB showed he fits right into this explosive unit. Prepare to blow a lot of your FAB on Achane.

Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans (30% rostered)

Speaking of rookies, the Houston passing game looks to be taking serious shape with C.J. Stroud at the reins, and his first-year receiver has been a big part of it. Showing that his performance in Week 2 wasn't a fluke, Dell tore the Jacksonville secondary apart to the tune of five catches, 145 yards and a score.

With Stroud looking poised for the Texans, Dell's big-play ability appears very friendly for fantasy. Go get him.