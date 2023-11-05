Fantasy Football Booms and Busts: C.J. Stroud's historic day stands out among ugly QB play in Week 9

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Houston Texans HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 05: Nico Collins #12 of the Houston Texans and C.J. Stroud #7 react after a touchdown in the first quarter of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Did the Chiefs and Dolphins let you down in Week 9? Were you left stranded by the Seahawk or Ram receivers?

Have no fear. C.J. Stroud is here — and he's taking a thick eraser to the record book.

The Texans and Buccaneers played a wildly entertaining game Sunday, ultimately a 39-37 comeback win for Houston. The game featured eight lead changes, including two in the thrilling final minute. Baker Mayfield's touchdown pass to Cade Otton with 46 seconds left looked like a game-winner, but Stroud worked a miraculous 75-yard scoring drive on just six plays to steal the game back. The winning score came on a 15-yard strike from Stroud to fellow rookie, Tank Dell.

Stroud finished with 470 passing yards and five touchdowns, and this is where we start talking history. It's the most passing yards in a game by a rookie in NFL history. It's just the second time a rookie quarterback has thrown for five touchdowns; Matthew Stafford also did that his rookie year.

It's ironic that Stroud and the Texans somehow lost to Carolina last week, because, for most of the season, Stroud has haunted the Panthers, outplaying Bryce Young by a considerable amount, surely making Carolina secretly second-guess how it handled the 2023 NFL Draft.

Surprisingly, Stroud's fantasy season has been more solid than spectacular before Week 9, when he finished with 41.80 fantasy points. He didn't make it past 22 points in the opening two months, though he squeezed by the 20 mark on three occasions. He's not offering much as a runner. It's possible a lot of fantasy managers weren't looking to Stroud in this spot; he was started in a modest 43% of Yahoo leagues (though his roster tag is in the 70s).

But the Houston receivers were more proactive plays, and that's where the fantasy juice kicks in. Dell (6-114-2) and Noah Brown (6-153-1) were sitting 1-2 on the wideout board when the 1 pm ET window closed, with Nico Collins (3-54-1) inside the top 10 (to be fair, Collins only charted because it's been such an overall messy slate). And if Dalton Schultz was your tight end, congratulations. Schultz caught 10 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown (and shook off an early fumble) for 22 fantasy points.

Stroud spread the ball around, allowing four different pass catchers to get home in fantasy. Enjoy it — it's a rare occurrence. And you can't blame the Texans for leaning on the pass game; Devin Singletary (13-26 rushing, two catches for zero yards) did little with 15 opportunities.

Tampa Bay's fantasy utility depended on who you needed. Rachaad White continued to win through volume, turning 24 touches into 119 total yards and two touchdowns. Sleeper tight end Otton was a surprise winner, securing six of nine targets for 70 yards and two scores. Mike Evans was adequate (4-87-0) if underused, seeing just five targets. Chris Godwin didn't do much with his six looks (2-16-0).

Nobody's throwing a fantasy parade for Mayfield these days, but he's been in the 17-21 point range for three straight weeks, and in the defense-dominated framework of 2023, you could do a lot worse. And considering how many star quarterbacks did not play well in Week 9, many of you surely left points on the table.

It's not your fault. The ball bounces funny for all of us.

Several QBs fail to deliver in Week 9

Perhaps the biggest quarterback gut punch came from the Germany game, where Patrick Mahomes and Tua Tagovailoa both failed to reach 200 yards passing in a mundane 21-14 Kansas City victory. Blame it on an out-of-routine game, played in a different country. Both teams are well coached and are entering a bye week; figure on Andy Reid (a famous bye-week master) and Mike McDaniel figuring stuff out, then coming back strong in Week 11.

The Ravens thrashed the Seahawks 37-3, but Lamar Jackson only threw for 187 yards and didn't have any touchdowns. The Baltimore backfield could get complicated; although Gus Edwards had two touchdown runs, he was limited to five carries, and Keaton Mitchell (9-138-1) looked terrific in his surprise unveiling. And we know Jackson will probably run for decent yardage most weeks.

Deshaun Watson almost made it to 19 fantasy points, though one of his touchdown passes was a fluke toss to Amari Cooper, a lucky bounce off an opponent's helmet. The Cleveland passing game remains a difficult watch. Jordan Love and Mac Jones let us down, but we're used to that. The Seahawks did almost nothing at Baltimore, with Geno Smith throwing for just 157 yards against a pair of turnovers.

There are better times ahead. Maybe the late games will cleanse the palate, especially with the Bengals and Bills playing Sunday night. The Broncos, Lions, Jaguars and 49ers rejoin the player pool next week. Shockingly, Joshua Dobbs didn't look out of place with the Vikings, despite joining the team via trade this week and entering Sunday's game in an emergency. Justin Jefferson's return isn't far off.

And in fantasy, of course, it really doesn't matter how well you score, so long as you're just a little better than your opponent. This season, you probably need less right answers than usual to be competitive. Every season is weird in its own way, but there's plenty of weirdness about during our 2023 lap.

Note: This story will continue to be updated with more fantasy football analysis from Sunday's NFL slate.