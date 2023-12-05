Fantasy Football Week 14 Tight End Rankings

Detroit Lions v New Orleans Saints NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 03: Sam LaPorta #87 of the Detroit Lions celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on December 03, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Could Sam LaPorta end up having the greatest rookie season for a tight end ever?

LaPorta's already in good company, and there could still be even more goodies ahead. The toughest defensive matchup the Lions have left is coincidentally during fantasy championship week when they'll face a Dallas defense that just got torched by the Seahawks.

That's music to LaPorta's fantasy managers' ears. Will he enter the record books — or even rewrite them entirely?

Check out how LaPorta and the rest of the tight ends stack up in our Week 14 TE rankings:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 14 fantasy TE leaderboard?