Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Kickers

San Francisco 49ers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 10: Jake Moody #4 of the San Francisco 49ers kicks a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Week 10 was not a week riddled with big performances for fantasy kickers, without a single performance of more than 13 fantasy points on the day, though 10 different kickers managed 10+ fantasy points on the day. Hopefully, you were able to nab one of those productive scorers on the day.

There was one kicker who could have had a particularly outstanding performance — San Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody, who made his return in Week 10 after missing three weeks with an ankle injury. He attempted a league-high six field goals against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He made just three of them, but at the very least made the most important one — a 44-yard field goal as the game clock expired in the fourth quarter.

Those efforts had him tied for a league-high 13 fantasy points on the week, but there's no doubt there was plenty left on the table. Will Week 11's game against the Seahawks be a spot to bounce back?

Find out where Moody landed in our team's Week 11 kicker rankings:

