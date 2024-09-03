Fantasy Football Rankings Week 1: RBs (Half-PPR)

Minnesota Vikings Training Camp EAGAN, MINNESOTA - AUGUST 02: Aaron Jones #33 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on during training camp on August 02, 2024 in Eagan, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) (David Berding/Getty Images)

The 2024 NFL offseason was a big one for the running back position, with absolute chaos ensuing in this year's free agency class that has made it all the more difficult to project this year's draft landscape.

Saquon Barkley left the New York Giants to play for his former divisional rival, the Philadelphia Eagles. Aaron Jones left the Green Bay Packers for their NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings. Josh Jacobs "packed" up his 2022 rushing title and moved in as the RB1 for Green Bay. And of course, who could forget Derrick Henry, who finally made our fantasy dreams come true in Baltimore's rushing kingdom alongside QB Lamar Jackson — one of the most elusive runners (and proficient passers) in the league.

How will each of these RBs fair in Week 1? Our team is here with their predictions, presenting their Week 1 running back rankings for the 2024 season:

Which running back will surprise in Week 1?