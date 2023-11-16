Fantasy Football Week 11 Kicker Rankings

Washington Commanders v Seattle Seahawks SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 12: Jason Myers #5 of the Seattle Seahawks kicks a game winning field goal during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at Lumen Field on November 12, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images) (Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

A whopping 14 kickers delivered double-digit fantasy points in Week 10 — that's almost half the league's kickers! And that group was led by Jason Myers, who delivered a monster 21-point outing in a 29-26 victory over the Commanders.

Those 21 points were fueled by seven kicks, two extra points and five field goals — including the game-winner in a week where a bunch of games were decided by field goals.

[Week 11 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | D/ST | Kickers]

Who will deliver a monster outing at kicker in Week 11? Here's how they stack up in our positional rankings:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 11 fantasy kicker leaderboard?

