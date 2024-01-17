Fantasy Football: Buying or selling strong finishes when it comes to 2024 drafts

Houston Texans v New York Jets EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 10: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Breece Hall #20 of the New York Jets in action against the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium on December 10, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Jets defeated the Texans 30-6. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Dalton Del Don runs through several players who had hot finishes to the 2023 season, and whether he's committing to the player for next fantasy football season or not.

Strong finishes to buy in 2024

Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

Hall led all running backs in fantasy scoring over the final five weeks of the season, averaging more (0.5 PPR) points per game (22.6) over that span than Christian McCaffrey (22.4) did in 2023. Despite seeing early limited snaps coming off knee surgery (he didn't eclipse 40 in a game until Week 9) and playing for an offense that averaged the fourth-fewest points per game, Hall led all backs in receptions and receiving yards, also leading the league in evaded tackles.

Hall’s dominant finish despite the Jets providing the worst quarterback play in the league reveals fantasy upside that will make him the second back off the board in most 2024 drafts. Given his age, career trajectory and improved 2024 situation, Hall has an argument to be the first overall fantasy pick in 2024.

Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers

Love was a top-three fantasy QB over the last month of the season, when he also established himself as one of the league's best young quarterbacks. He struggled midseason after a hot start, but Love helped Green Bay finish fifth in EPA/pass despite having the youngest offense in the league. He can run and had the second-most air yards and end-zone targets this season, which is a highly favorable combination for fantasy.

Love proved beyond any doubt he's the real deal with a near-perfect performance during his postseason debut, and he'll enter 2024 as a top-12 fantasy option at an absolutely loaded quarterback position.

Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Nacua averaged the sixth-most fantasy points (16.3) among wide receivers over the final six weeks of the season, just ahead of Tyreek Hill. His dominant finish was especially impressive given it came alongside a (relatively) healthy Cooper Kupp, with the younger Nacua emerging as the clear superior fantasy option. Nacua set the NFL rookie record for catches and receiving yards this season, and then set an all-time high in a playoff game. His lack of draft pedigree shouldn't be held against him.

The Rams averaged the most yards per play when Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Kupp and Nacua were on the field this season, so there’s plenty of upside in 2024 while playing indoors. Nacua will (rightfully) be selected as a top-15 overall pick in next year’s fantasy drafts.

Strong finishes to sell in 2024

James Conner, RB Arizona Cardinals

Conner averaged the most fantasy points per game (22.6) among all backs over the last six weeks of the season. He proved he can remain productive when healthy, but Conner missed another four games earlier in the season, and he wasn’t a top-25 fantasy RB in ppg over Weeks 1-13. Conner has never played a full season and has missed multiple games during every campaign but one. He’ll turn 29 years old during the offseason, and the Cardinals will likely bring in running backs competition. We can mostly ignore Conner’s terrific 2023 fantasy finish.

David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns

Njoku averaged 93.3 receiving yards and caught four touchdowns over the final four games of the season. He averaged the most fantasy points per game after Joe Flacco took over in Week 13 despite a dud during their first outing together; he was the TE15 over Weeks 1-13. Njoku clearly could be one of the three best fantasy tight ends in the right situation, but unfortunately Cleveland will turn back to Deshaun Watson in 2024. The Browns became far more pass heavy with Flacco, who led the league in air yards after coming off his couch. Meanwhile, Njoku never had a top-10 TE finish during any of his six weeks with Watson, posting a lowly 16% target share with a 1.14 YPRR. Don't forget Njoku's big splits at 2024 draft tables.

Isaiah Likely, TE, Baltimore Ravens

Likely averaged the third-most fantasy points among tight ends over the final four games of the season. He can clearly play and deserves to be a bigger part of Baltimore’s offense next year, but his production was a pure result of Mark Andrews’ injury in Week 11. Likely was fully implemented into the offense after Baltimore’s Week 13 bye after he saw just 12 targets over the first 11 games. He has more upside than any backup tight end in the league, but Likely would need another Andrews injury next season to be this relevant again.