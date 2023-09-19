Fantasy Football Rankings: WRs for Week 3

Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 17: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks across the field at halftime against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Suffice it to say, it has not been a fun start of the season for the 0-2 Bengals' potent offense, especially for star receiver and top-three fantasy draft pick, Ja'Marr Chase. Chase has yet to surpass even seven fantasy points this season.

It could be rust for the offense, or maybe Joe Burrow isn't fully back from his calf injury. Regardless, Chase's output is definitely not meeting the investment fantasy managers placed when they drafted him this summer.

Here's to hoping he turns in a better performance in Week 3 against the Rams.

Check out where Chase lands in our WR rankings:

