Fantasy Baseball: A trip to Coors tops matchups to target — plus ranking weekend pitching streamers

Overall, this isn’t a great weekend to stream starting pitchers. Readers who scroll to the list at the bottom will find fewer than five hurlers who can be streamed without hesitation. As we travel lower on the list, there are a few men with equal amounts of risk and reward, and a few others who have minimal upside. On the hitting side, the Nats are the first place to look for streamers to bridge the gap from here to Sunday night.

Matchups to Target

Nationals @ Rockies: Although there are a couple decent hurlers on the docket, most of the men who are drawing starts this weekend are likely to be overwhelmed at hitter-friendly Coors Field. From the Nats, Nathaniel Lowe (57%) should be started everywhere, while leadoff hitter Alex Call (5%) is a great option in 12-team leagues. Josh Bell (7%) and Jacob Young (3%) warrant deep-league consideration as well. Ryan McMahon (33%) is by far the top Colorado hitter to consider, and Hunter Goodman (23%) is a good option at catcher.

Braves vs. Twins: Atlanta's star-studded offense has been inconsistent in April, but they should benefit from facing the Twins' two weakest starters during a three-game weekend series. Sean Murphy (44%) has been a great power source since returning from the IL and is the top catching streamer on any team this weekend. In deep leagues, shortstop Nick Allen (1%) is a surprising option.

Phillies vs. Marlins: The Phillies are set to face three right-handed starters this weekend, and two of them are underwhelming. This makes for an obvious opportunity to stream outfielders Max Kepler (4%) and Brandon Marsh (6%), who both are well-positioned to emerge from quiet starts to the season. Additionally, Philadelphia could benefit late in the games from the lack of dominant arms in Miami's bullpen.

Giants @ Angels: The Giants have had one of baseball's most productive offenses this season and could keep things going in the right direction when they face three beatable Los Angeles starters. Hot-hitting Wilmer Flores (43%) can be started in most leagues, while Tyler Fitzgerald (32%) is a good steals target. Lefty slugger Mike Yastrzemski (19%) can be used in the two games that will be started by righties.

Matchups to Avoid

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks: This is a tough one. The Cubs lead the Majors in runs scored, but they will face a tough trio of Arizona right-handers this weekend. My inclination is to leave most of the top Chicago hitters in lineups, but I would take a second look at Dansby Swanson and Miguel Amaya. And in shallow leagues, managers may have better options than Ian Happ.

Royals @ Tigers: The Royals could be dominated by Tarik Skubal on Sunday, and the initial two starters for the series (Jackson Jobe, Casey Mize) have both shown plenty of potential. Aside from Bobby Witt Jr., there isn't a must-start player on the roster. That being said, Salvador Pérez will remain active at catcher in most leagues.

Marlins @ Phillies: Miami may have some success against Taijuan Walker on Saturday, but they will likely be overwhelmed in the games started by Zack Wheeler and Jesús Luzardo. Managers can start Xavier Edwards for the steals potential while keeping the rest of the Marlins out of the active lineup.

Seeking Saves

Emilio Pagán, Cincinnati Reds: Although Alexis Díaz is back from the IL, he is not expected to immediately take over ninth-inning duties. That makes Pagán the favorite to earn saves this weekend, and the veteran has certainly been up to the task so far this year (1.08 ERA, 0.36 WHIP). The Reds are meeting the Orioles at the right time, as Baltimore's rotation is in disarray and Cincinnati will deploy two skilled starters (Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo) during the series.

Seeking Steals

Ben Rice, New York Yankees: With a Yahoo roster rate of 61%, Rice is rostered in more leagues than most players who find their way into this weekly article. Still, I want to mention him as someone who should be rostered in many more leagues and has a chance to contribute in multiple ways when he works at a hitter-friendly park against a team that is among the worst at preventing stolen bases.

Streaming starters

In order, here are the best streamers for the weekend, with their start date and Yahoo! roster rate in brackets.

Grant Holmes vs. MIN (Sunday, 30)

Hayden Wesneski vs. SD (Saturday, 38)

Taijuan Walker vs. MIA (Saturday, 17)

Landen Roupp @LAA (Saturday, 16)

Merrill Kelly @CHC (Sunday, 33)

Michael Wacha @DET (Sunday, 27)

Ben Brown vs. ARI (Friday, 10)

Chase Dollander vs. WSH (Friday, 16)

Ben Lively @PIT (Saturday, 7)

Luis L. Ortiz @PIT (Friday, 6)

Andrew Abbott @BAL (Friday, 12)

Tyler Anderson vs. SF (Friday, 4)

Easton Lucas vs. SEA (Sunday, 22)