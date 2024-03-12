Falcons get more help for Kirk Cousins, agree to significant deal with WR Darnell Mooney

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Darnell Mooney #11 of the Chicago Bears warms up prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) (Diamond Images/Diamond Images/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Falcons weren't done spending.

The Falcons agreed to a $180 million deal with quarterback Kirk Cousins on Monday, then got him another receiver on Tuesday. The team agreed to a deal with former Chicago Bears receiver Darnell Mooney. Theoretically that should give the Falcons a threat to go with No. 1 receiver Drake London.

Mooney didn't come cheap. The deal is for $39 million over three years with $26 million guaranteed according to NFL Media. That's a ton of money for a receiver who has 907 yards and three touchdowns in the past two seasons combined.

A couple of factors led to the overpay. First, it's nearly impossible to find a quality receiver in free agency. The receiver class was very weak after franchise tags and extensions were done before the so-called legal tampering period.

Also, Mooney does have a good season on his resume. In 2021 he had 1,055 yards. The Falcons could look at a subpar passing offense for the Bears and believe that in a better environment, with Cousins throwing the ball, Mooney could get back to a 1,000-yard level. Or at least be a deep threat defenses need to respect, which could open things up for London and tight end Kyle Pitts.

Mooney should help the offense. If Cousins doesn't have success right away in Atlanta, it's not because the Falcons haven't invested in the skill positions.