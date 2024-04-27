Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys moving closer to a reunion

New York Jets (17) Vs. New England Patriots (3) At Gillette Stadium Foxborough, MA - January 7: New England Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott rushes in the first half. The Patriots lost to the New York Jets, 17-3. (Photo by Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) (Boston Globe/Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have not drafted a running back through three rounds of the 2024 NFL draft. That is leaving the door open for a reunion with Ezekiel Elliott.

Owner Jerry Jones acknowledged this week that he's interested in bringing back the 28-year-old Elliott, who played last season with the New England Patriots after spending the first seven years of his NFL career with the Cowboys.

Jones did like Texas running back Jonathon Brooks, but the Carolina Panthers selected him 46th overall, 10 spots ahead of the Cowboys' 2nd-round pick. Dallas has four more picks remaining — Nos. 174, 216, 233, and 244 — and with a highly-coveted target off the board, Elliott could be the next play.

"First of all, the draft's not over and that's a thought," Jones said. "And it was a long time before a running back was taken in today's draft. But we also are keenly interested in seeing what the future might look like with Zeke."

Elliott and his agent met with the Cowboys earlier this week to talk about coming back to Dallas. Jones said he believes Elliott is still capable of being an NFL starter.

There is an opening in the Cowboys' running back's room after Tony Pollard left in free agency to sign with the Tennessee Titans. Rico Dowdle, Royce Freeman, Deuce Vaughn, Malik Davis and Snoop Conner are all currently under contract.

Elliott played all 17 games for the Patriots in 2023, recording 642 rushing yards on 184 attempts with three touchdowns. He also caught 51 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns.

Following Rhamondre Stevenson's ankle injury, Elliott's usage increased over the final five weeks of the season, which saw him get double-digit carries in the final games of the season.

Jones isn't committed to bringing back Elliott just yet — that decision will likely be made after seeing how the final four rounds shake out. But considering the inexperience outside of Freeman on their running back depth chart, a reunion seems in order to solidify the position.