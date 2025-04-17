Ex-Rams star Aaron Donald reportedly granted temporary restraining order against alleged stalker

INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 21: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on from the sideline before an NFL game against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium on December 21, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

Former Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was granted a temporary restraining order on Tuesday against a woman who has allegedly been stalking him and his family since 2020, according to The Athletic.

The 33-year-old reportedly filed a request for a civil harassment restraining order against Janelle Anware in Los Angeles County Central District Court. Temporary restraining orders are typically kept in place until a hearing involving the defendant, at which point a long-term order is either granted or denied.

For now, Anwar is reportedly required to stay at least 100 yards away from Donald and his wife, brother and four children, and is also prohibited from contacting him, harassing him and owning firearms. A hearing is scheduled for May 7.

In the petition, Donald reportedly claims Anwar began harassing him with threatening emails in 2020 and has since started sending him packages and stalking him. In March, she allegedly sent Google Chat messages to him threatening the life of his 3-year-old son Aaric.

Donald reportedly says Anwar believes the two of them are married, but he has never met her. The petition claims Anwar filed for dissolution of marriage from Donald last month, seeking spousal support of $1,500 and a settlement of $6.5 million, though Donald claims he was never served the petition and only found out through a notification by the NFL security office.

Donald retired from the NFL in March 2024, ending a 10-year career with the Rams that went back to their time in St. Louis and saw him earn 10 Pro Bowl nods, eight first-team All-Pro selections, three Defensive Player of the Year awards and a championship at Super Bowl LVI.