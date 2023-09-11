Ex-Bengals DB Adam 'Pacman' Jones arrested after alleged incident on plane at Cincinnati airport

Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 12: Adam Jones #24 of the Cincinnati Bengals on the sidelines during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 12, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Bengals 24-20. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport on Monday morning after an alleged incident on an outbound flight.

Police were called at 6 a.m. on Monday to respond to an "unruly passenger" on a flight that was set to leave the airport, according to The Associated Press . Jones was then removed from the flight before it took off, arrested and taken to the Boone County Jail in Kentucky.

Jones told WKRC's Adam Clements after he was released that he had purchased two seats on the flight to attend the New York Jets-Buffalo Bills game on Monday night in New Jersey. The power outlets at his seats apparently weren't working, and he claims he asked to move to a seat where they did work so he could charge his iPad. That's when Jones said the plane was turned around and he was removed.

Jones was arrested and charged with misdemeanor alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening, all of which he denied.

"It would be different if I'm out causing trouble, doing something stupid," Jones said, via WKRC . "I'm on my s**t. I'm going to stand for what I stand for, which is respect, honesty and I'm walking my walk … If I'm wrong, I'm going to tell you I'm wrong. 100%. 6:30 in the morning, and I bought two seats. I'm wrong for telling the flight attendant that the charger is not working for the seat because I need my ipad to work when I get to New York?"

It’s unclear what terroristic threats Jones is accused of making specifically.

Jones was first selected by the Tennessee Titans with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft out of West Virginia. He spent two seasons with the Titans, and had a career-high four interceptions during his second season while running a league-high three punts back for touchdowns, but was suspended for the 2007 season after multiple arrests and off-field incidents.

He returned in 2008 with the Dallas Cowboys, and then joined the Bengals in 2010 after missing the 2009 season. Jones spent eight seasons with the Bengals before playing one final year with the Denver Broncos in 2018 before he retired. In total, Jones had 509 total tackles, 17 interceptions and five punt returns for touchdowns.