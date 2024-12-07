Evan Mobley scores career-high 41 points, helping Cavs maintain NBA's best record with win over Hornets

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 17: Moussa Diabate #14 of the Charlotte Hornets watches as Evan Mobley #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates during the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on November 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Evan Mobley almost single-handedly maintained the best record in the NBA for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.

The fourth-year forward scored a career-high 41 points—shooting 6-for-8 on 3-pointers—with 10 rebounds and three blocks in the Cavs' 116–102 road win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Mobley's previous career-best points total was 38, set in January 2023 versus the Milwaukee Bucks. (interestingly, he didn't hit any 3-pointers in that game, shooting 0-for-2.) And the most 3s he'd previously made in a game was three. He surpassed that in the first quarter versus Charlotte, connecting on five shots from long range.

The scoring barrage began in the first quarter with Mobley scoring 23 points, tied for the third-most in an opening frame by a Cavs player in team history. (Kevin Love scored 34 versus Portland in 2016, while LeBron James tallied 24 in 2008 against the Chicago Bulls.)

Mobley outscored the Hornets by himself in the first quarter as Cleveland ran out to a 40–18 lead in the opening 12 minutes.

Evan Mobley career-high 41 PTS 🚨



Hits his 6th 3PM... @cavs win their 4th straight! pic.twitter.com/ESKJdKP8xr — NBA (@NBA) December 7, 2024

The Hornets are wiped out by injuries in their frontcourt and that was glaringly exposed by Mobley. Mark Williams returned to the lineup earlier this week and scored 12 points on Saturday. But Miles Bridges (bone bruise), Moussa Diabaté (illness), Tidjane Salaün (sprained ankle) and Nick Richards (sprained ankle) all missed Saturday's game. Grant Williams is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Charlotte was also without leading scorer LaMelo Ball, who's sidelined with a left calf strain. At 6–16, the Hornets have the second-worst record in the East.

Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland each scored 18 for Cleveland. Mitchell also grabbed eight rebounds, while Jarrett Allen got 10 boards. Brandon Miller led Charlotte with 25 points.

With their fourth consecutive win, the Cavaliers improved to 21–3, one game ahead of the Boston Celtics (19–4) for the NBA's top record. The Celtics host the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night. Cleveland travels to face the Miami Heat (10–10) on Sunday.