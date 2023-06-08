Elly De La Cruz obliterates hardest-hit Reds ball in years to the back row for first career home run

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati Reds Jun 7, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) reacts after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports - 20846622

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

This is why the Cincinnati Reds called up Elly De La Cruz.

A day after he was promoted from Triple-A Louisville, De La Cruz was hitting cleanup Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. With Noah Syndergaard on the mound and a man on second, De La Cruz faced an 0-1 pitch. Syndergaard threw a 92 mph fastball that grazed the top inside corner of the strike zone. De La Cruz absolutely obliterated it.

The switch hitter launched the ball over the right-field wall at the Great American Ball Park and deep into the stands. There, it evaded the grasp of a hopeful fan and bounced off the very back row of seats. The mammoth home run tied the game at 2-2. It also continued De La Cruz's early assault on the Reds record book.

Per Statcast, the 458-foot home run left his bat traveling 114.8 mph. That makes it the hardest hit ball by a Reds player since 2019 and the fourth-hardest hit by a Red since Statcast began tracking exit velocity in 2015.

The hit marks the second time in two days that De La Cruz has made his significant mark on a baseball. During his MLB debut on Tuesday — also hitting cleanup — he hit a 112-mph double to the center field wall. Until Wednesday, that stood as the hardest-hit ball by a Reds player this season.

He finished his debut hitting 1 for 3 with two walks, a double and a run scored in a 9-8 Reds victory over the Dodgers. There are surely more fireworks to come.

The 21-year-old infielder ranked anywhere from first to fourth in MLB prospect ranking has been smoking baseballs at every level. In a single game in Louisville, he hit three balls with a velocity of at least 116 mph. His hardest hit ball in that May 9 game traveled 118.8 mph for an RBI double. It was the hardest hit ball in Triple A or MLB this year.

While hard-hit balls are his calling card, De La Cruz is far from a one-act player. He possesses top-end speed on the base paths and one of the strongest arms in all of baseball. A 99.2 mph throw at Louisville in May was the fastest this year Triple-A or MLB.

And did we mention that he's a switch hitter? We did. Well, it's worth repeating.

Enjoy, Reds fans. You've got a special player.

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!