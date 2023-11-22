East Carolina makes first wild buzzer-beater of CBB season in win over Kennesaw State

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 29 UConn at East Carolina GREENVILLE, NC - FEBRUARY 29: Center court logo for Williams Arena during a game between the Connecticut Huskies and the East Carolina Pirates on February 29, 2020 at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum in Greenville, NC. (Photo by Greg Thompson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

Kennesaw State-East Carolina ended in the most dramatic fashion possible. With the game tied 82-82, Kennesaw State guard Terrell Burden weaved through the entire East Carolina defense for a go-ahead lay-up with 2.5 seconds left.

But that wasn't the game-winner.

With no timeouts remaining, East Carolina inbounded the ball to Bobby Pettiford Jr., who took the ball to nearly halfcourt and unleashed a heave that, of course, went in. Ballgame, 85-84 East Carolina, cue the court rush.

That game was part of the Townebank Holiday Classic. Somehow, it wasn't the first time Pettiford had hit a buzzer beater in an early-season, non-conference tournament, as he did this against Wisconsin last season while playing for Kansas.

Pettiford joined the Pirates this season as a transfer after two seasons at Kansas, where he saw sporadic playing time but won an NCAA championship in 2022.

On Tuesday, he posted 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting (4-of-7 from 3-point range) with three assists, a rebound and a steal, upping his season average to 8.3 points per game

