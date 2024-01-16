Eagles take worse loss of the weekend, Bills will host Mahomes | Sunday (Monday) Night Blitz

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces on a rare Monday edition of Sunday Night Blitz to recap Monday's playoff games, as the Buffalo Bills blew out the Pittsburgh Steelers at home and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shock the world and decisively beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fitz and Frank start with the Eagles' devastating loss and what it means for their future, as coaching changes may be on the horizon. Next, the duo discuss the Bills taking care of business against the Steelers as they prepare to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at home next week.

Fitz and Frank finish off the show with discussion over how to rank the remaining playoff quarterbacks, thoughts on the upcoming divisional games and Bill Belichick interviewing with the Atlanta Falcons and how the head coach hiring cycle is taking shape.

00:50 - Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

12:15 - Pittsburgh Steelers @ Buffalo Bills

22:15 - Bill Belichick interviews with the Atlanta Falcons

