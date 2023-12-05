Eagles coach Nick Sirianni claims 'Big Dom' DiSandro tried to 'defuse' situation with 49ers' Dre Greenlaw as NFL reportedly mounts probe

San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 3: Dre Greenlaw #57 of the San Francisco 49ers gets into an altercation with head of security Dom DiSandro of the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 3, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni defended "Big Dom" DiSandro on Monday amid reports that the NFL was launching an investigation into the security staffer's confrontation with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

Sirianni claimed in his Monday news conference that DiSandro was attempting to "defuse" the situation with Greenlaw during a third-quarter scuffle that got both ejected from San Francisco's 42-19 win on Sunday.

"Dom is as good as they get in this business," Sirianni told reporters. "I'm so thankful for him. He's gonna always try to defuse situations. That's what he does. That's his job.

"Obviously unfortunate, yesterday. I know it — in Dom's heart — he truly was trying to defuse the situation right there. I'm sad that it came to what it came to, that anybody got thrown out of the game."

Sirianni stood up for his guy, which is exactly what he should be expected to do. But in no reasonable reading of the confrontation was DiSandro attempting to "defuse" the situation.

DiSandro touched Greenlaw first

Tensions escalated when Greenlaw tackled Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith after the whistle near the Philadelphia sideline. The late hit drew a 15-yard penalty and the ire of every Eagle in the vicinity, DiSandro included. As Greenlaw and Smith jawed at each other, DiSandro stepped in between the two. He did not turn back and pull Smith away from the situation. He instead put his hands on Greenlaw while looking directly at him. Then he gave him a shove.

This is not what defusing a situation looks like. Greenlaw responded with a swipe that grazed DiSandro's face, and his day was over. His reaction to a non-player's aggression got him ejected from the game.

💥 Ejection! Dre Greenlaw thrown out for confrontation with Eagles security guy Dom DiSandro...



Big Dom also thrown out of the game after getting in Greenlaw's face



Not sure a player should get the boot for that though?#NFL #SFvsPHI pic.twitter.com/U7uMzE1XXc — Paul Higham (@SportsPaulH) December 3, 2023

DiSandro was also ejected, but his impact on the game is the same as anyone sitting at home. Or it should be when he's not confronting opposing players.

He's the Eagles' head of security. He's not a player. He's not a coach. He has no functional purpose in the outcome of the game. Yet he involved himself in the game, and the result was a net positive for the Eagles, who watched a key 49ers defender escorted to the locker room.

How will NFL respond?

"I tried my hardest not to lose my mind," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said of the incident postgame. "Hopefully I didn't embarrass myself too bad. ... I just can't believe someone not involved in a football game can taunt our players like that and put their hands in our guy's face."

When asked if he apologized to Shanahan, Sirianni confirmed Monday that he spoke with 49ers head coach about the incident.

"Yeah, we just talked after the game," Sirianni said. "You just always are going through it. It was really more so to say to Kyle, we respect you guys and respect your team."

Fortunately for the 49ers, Greenlaw's absence didn't slow them down. They rolled to a 23-point win to stake their claim as the team to beat in the NFC.

Now the Eagles await the results of a reported NFL probe into the incident that could result in disciplinary measures. The league has an interesting decision on its hands. How will it respond to a non-player involving himself in a game via a confrontation that got an opposing player ejected?