Drive anywhere: The world's longest golf holes

Legend Golf Resort ENTABENI, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 07: A view of the Extreme 19th hole from the tee, Par 3 631m long, where the tee is at the top of Hanglip mountain and the green is the shape of Africa at the Legend Golf Course on the Entabeni Safari Reserve on January 7, 2009 in Entabeni, South Africa. The Legend Golf Course has been designed by 18 different golfers, each one doing an entire hole, plus an extreme 19th 631m long par 3 (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Thanks to equipment, fitness and biology, golf drives travel farther now than they ever have before. But even golf’s most prodigious drivers would find many of the world’s longest holes a challenge:

1. Gunsan Country Club, South Korea, 3rd Hole, 1,097 yards

At more than 1,000 yards — well over half a mile — Gunsan’s third is the current reigning known world champion of golf course length. For those not blessed with PGA Tour-level distance off the tee, this hole is set at a par 7.

2. Satsuki Golf Club, Japan, 7th Hole, 964 yards

Another beast, and another par 7, the seventh at Satsuki is a highlight hole for Japanese players.

3. The Links Golf Course, Idaho, USA, 9th hole, 842 yards

The longest hole in the United States, by a single yard, this par 6 will test the nerves, and the distance, of even seasoned golf pros.

4. Meadows Farms Golf Course, Virginia, USA, 12th hole, 841 yards

The second-longest hole in the United States is located in central Virginia. It will take you quite a while to walk it, but you’ll still be traveling faster than the commuters on nearby Interstate 95.

5. Links at Kahite Golf Course, Tennessee, USA, 9th hole, 808 yards

You’ll be ready for a cold drink at the turn after challenging the 808-yard ninth hole at Kahite in the Smokey Mountains.

6. Reserve at Moonlight Basin, Montana, 17th hole, 777 yards

Site of one of the installments of The Match, pitting Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady against Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers. On the plus side, this Nicklaus-designed beast plays downhill, which makes it the tiniest bit easier. Not easy, of course, but easier. It's a par 5, by the way.

7. Penati Golf Resort, Slovakia, 15th hole, 783 yards

The longest hole in Europe is the par-6 15th at Penati. Designed by Jack Nicklaus’ golf business, it’s the continent’s greatest challenge.

8. TPC Colorado, Colorado, USA, 13th hole, 773 yards

The longest hole on the Korn Ferry Tour has challenged would-be PGA Tour players for years. For them, it’s a long par 5.

9. Black Mountain Golf Course, North Carolina, USA, 17th hole, 747 yards

Once the world’s longest hole, the 747-yard 17th is part of Black Mountain Golf Course, which originally opened in 1929.

10. (Honorable Mention) Legend Golf & Safari, South Africa, 19th hole, 395 yards

As you can tell by its number, the “extreme” 19th at Legends Golf & Safari in South Africa is a gimmick hole, but what a gimmick: a 400-foot-high tee box down to a green in the shape of the continent of Africa. The ball takes nearly a minute to land, and will reach the green only if you clear the jungle beneath.

As for the pros: the longest hole on the PGA Tour is the 18th at Kapalua, measuring 677 yards, while the longest on the DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour) is the 16th at Green Eagle Golf Course in Germany at 663 yards.