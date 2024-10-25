Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol, will play Week 8 vs. Cardinals

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has cleared concussion protocol and will play on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, head coach Mike McDaniel said on Friday.

Tagovailoa returned to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday and was a full participant on Thursday, which included contact. It's the first time he took part in practice since suffering a concussion in Week 2, his third in two years.

Following his upgraded status, Tagovailoa was able to meet with an independent neurological consultant to get full clearance from concussion protocol and return to action.

"Tua Tagovailoa followed the NFL's five-step Return to Participation Protocol, including an examination and clearance by an Independent Neurological Consultant," read a statement from the Dolphins.

"Following Thursday's practice, Tagovailoa was examined by the Independent Neurological Consultant and cleared to play in Sunday's game.

"As he has progressed through the Return to Participation Protocol, Tagovailoa has received care from top medical experts across the country.

"Those experts spoke candidly with Tagovailoa about his history and not one doctor recommended he retire from the game.

"Tagovailoa's decision to return to the game following medical clearance is a decision he made with his doctors and his family."

Despite his recent concussion history, Tagovailoa said this week he had no plans to wear a Guardian Cap for extra protection, saying it was a "personal choice." He also said that he has to be "smart" about the way he plays going forward to avoid future injuries.

"My entire time playing football, I've been a competitor and that is or was sort of my edge when I would run from high school, even in college I would do the same thing," Tagovailoa said. "But it's a professional setting; this is the professional level, the best of the best, you just can't be doing that. So definitely got to stay more available for the team, for the organization, for our guys."

Without Tagovailoa, the Dolphins' offense has been struggling, going 0-3 since the 26-year-old was injured. Tyler Huntley, whom the Dolphins acquired after placing Tagovailoa on injured reserve, has struggled in his past two games, throwing for 290 yards, no touchdowns and an interception.

The Dolphins' offense as a whole has been challenged since Tagovailoa exited the lineup. Miami has averaged only 10 points per game since Week 2 and their top two wide receivers — Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle — have not eclipsed 70 receiving yards since both recorded over 100 yards in Week 1.

Hill was excited to hear the news about Tagovailoa's return to practice and is looking forward to connecting with him on the field like old times again.

"Me and him connected on a few deep shots today, and that kind of got me feeling good today," Hill said on Wednesday. "I missed that and I missed him. I told him I've got to take him and his wife to dinner because I missed him so much. S*** was so beautiful, that s*** almost made me cry today like just having him in the lineup, having him call the plays, having him direct the offense, like just hearing his voice.