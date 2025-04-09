Dolphins 'in communication' with Tyreek Hill, NFL after police responded to domestic dispute

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 29: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins runs onto the field at halftime against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on December 29, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins say that they are "in communication with" star receiver Tyreek Hill and the NFL after a domestic incident on Monday. Police were called to Hill's home on Monday after a domestic dispute with his wife, Keeta Hill, according to an incident report obtained by Miami outlet Local 10 on Wednesday.

According to the report, officers were called to the condo Monday afternoon after a report of an "assault in progress." The incident took place at Hill's high-rise condominium in Sunny Isles Beach, a suburb north of Miami.

A Dolphins spokesperson confirmed the report to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, but did not confirm any details.

"After conversations with Tyreek and members of his family, the police departed the residence without further incident and the case was close," the spokesperson said. "We have since been in communication with Tyreek and the NFL and will have no further comment on the matter."

Per Local 10, police spoke with Hill, his wife Keeta Hill and her mother, Alesia Vaccaro. Per the authorities, Vaccaro was the one who called the police, claiming that she did so after seeing Tyreek Hill throw a laptop on the ground and carrying his daughter towards the balcony after an argument.

Vaccaro told officers that she had been living with Keeta and Tyreek since November, shortly after Keeta gave birth to her and Tyreek's first child. Vaccaro reportedly said that she feared for her daughter's safety.

Keeta told police that have been arguing frequently and that he sometimes gets angry and throws objects during these arguments, per the report. She added that they have been in couples therapy, but it has not been working and she is in the process of filing for a divorce.

Tyreek Hill, who said that he and his wife had been discussing therapy prior to the argument, admitted to grabbing the baby. Police said that the child appeared to be "in good health." Both Tyreek and Keeta Hill said that the argument did not become physical, though officers noted a bruise on Keeta's chest, which she said may have happened unintentionally when he took the baby from her.

Keeta Hill declined a written statement for police, per the report. Tyreek Hill left the condo within the hour with officers, and police did not make any arrests.