Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey agrees to three-year, $72.3 million extension to stay in Miami

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey has agreed to a three-year, $72.3 million extension, per multiple reports. The new deal makes the 29-year-old the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, receiving $24.1 million per year.

Ramsey, a seven-time Pro Bowler, joined the Dolphins in 2023 off a trade with the Los Angeles Rams. Ramsey was injured in training camp, but returned in October and was named to the Pro Bowl for his seventh consecutive season off his partial-season performance.