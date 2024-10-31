Dodgers win World Series after Yankees fifth inning collapse, Freddie Freeman wins MVP | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

The Los Angeles Dodgers will finally get the celebratory parade they have coveted after not being able to have one following their 2020 World Series championship. Although the series seemed destined to head back to California after the New York Yankees took a 5-0 lead and ace Gerrit Cole was dealing into the fifth inning, a comedy of errors led to that lead disappearing right before their eyes in the pivotal Game 5.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about the never-say-die Dodgers’ comeback in that fifth inning that will go down in the history books, how everything went wrong for the Bronx Bombers after two errors opened the door for the game to be tied and why it was all but inevitable for Los Angeles to win Game 5 once the Yankees relinquished the lead.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys talk about the impressive postseason from both Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts, why it was a shame that Gerrit Cole and Aaron Judge were a big part of the the disastrous fifth and the coolness factor of seeing Shohei Ohtani getting to celebrate a championship.

(3:18) - Game 5 recap

(11:33) - Yankees fifth inning meltdown

(22:58) - Momentum switches for the Dodgers

(31:39) - Dodgers take the lead

(40:34) - Walker Buehler’s day on

(46:52) - Where does this leave Juan Soto?

(55:05) - Appreciation for Freddie Freeman & Shohei Ohtani

Follow the show on X at @CespedesBBQ

Follow Jake @Jake_Mintz

Follow Jordan @J_Shusterman_

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts