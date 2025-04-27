Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow leaves start before 2nd inning with shoulder discomfort

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Tyler Glasnow #31 of the Los Angeles Dodgers delivers to the plate in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium on April 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow left Sunday's game versus the Pittsburgh Pirates after suffering an apparent injury while warming up for the second inning.

Glasnow appeared to feel discomfort in his right arm as he threw his final warmup pitches. Following the second-to-last throw, he stretched out his shoulder and shook his arm out a couple of times. After his last warmup pitch, he appeared to be in pain as he stepped off the mound. (Though he likely would have stepped off anyway while catcher Austin Barnes made a throw to second baseman Enrique Hernández.)

#Dodgers Tyler Glasnow left with an injury. The broadcast was speculating it being a shoulder issue



Here is the clip of him warming up before leaving the game in the 2nd inning. pic.twitter.com/RRBZZLz4cy — Mike Kurland (@Mike_Kurland) April 27, 2025

The right-hander then left the game and the Dodgers soon announced that Glasnow was feeling right shoulder discomfort.

This story will be updated.