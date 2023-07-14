Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw won't return until early August after shoulder injury

Clayton Kershaw needs more time.

The Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher won't return to the rotation until at least early August, he confirmed on Friday, via the Los Angeles Times' Jack Harris. Kershaw was placed on the 15-day injured list ahead of the All-Star game with a lingering left shoulder injury, something the Dodgers initially didn't think was serious or would take much time to recover from.

Though Kershaw insisted he feels fine, he said doctors told him his shoulder needs more time to heal after taking an MRI before the All-Star break.

Kershaw said he has never experienced a situation like this before (where he feels fine, but doctors are telling him he can’t pitch)



He said he trusts the advice, which came from Dr. Neal ElAttrache, but admitted it’s been a frustrating process — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) July 14, 2023

Kershaw first reported soreness in his left shoulder after his start against the Colorado Rockies on June 27. Kershaw carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning of that game, but threw just 79 pitches and left in the sixth inning with some discomfort.

Kershaw then landed on the 15-day injured list earlier this month, which knocked him out of what would have been his 10th career All-Star game. He had multiple throwing sessions before going on IL and nearly returned before the break, but the team opted to send him there in an effort to keep his time off the mound minimal.

Kershaw holds a 2.55 ERA and has 10 wins over 16 starts and 95 ⅓ innings this season, all of which are the best in the Dodgers’ rotation. The 35-year-old has made at least one trip to the IL in each of his last eight seasons. He missed part of the 2019 campaign due to shoulder inflammation, too.

It’s still unclear when Kershaw will return specifically. The Dodgers will resume their season on Friday afternoon and kick off a three-game series with the New York Mets at Citi Field. The Dodgers closed the first half of the season on a four game win streak. They hold a 51-38 record, tied for the best in the NL West with the Arizona Diamondbacks.