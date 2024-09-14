DirecTV, Disney settle network dispute, will restore service Saturday after signing new long-term deal

DirecTV satellite dish is seen on a residential home in Encinitas, California FILE PHOTO: A DirecTV satellite dish is seen on a residential home in Encinitas, California November 5, 2014. Satellite TV provider DirecTV will report its third-quarter earnings Thursday. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo (Mike Blake/Mike Blake/ REUTERS)

Another lengthy network dispute has come to an end, with Disney and DirecTV coming to an agreement.

The new long-term deal settles a spat that left more than 11 million DirecTV subscribers without access to Disney networks for 13 days. Service will be restored on Saturday before the first college football games kickoff.

A Disney release sent out on Saturday morning outlines some of the conditions of the deal, including the return of Disney-owned channels like ABC, ESPN, Disney, Freeform, FX and more per Puck's John Ourand. Notably, DirecTV will include ESPN at no additional cost to subscribers.

Additionally, DirecTV will offer multiple specific "skinny" bundles related to Disney networks, such as a sports bundle, an entertainment bundle, a kids and family bundle, plus the Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ bundle. The ability to create these smaller, genre-specific bundles was one of the sticking points that led to the blackout, per CNBC.

The blackout began on Sept. 1, with Disney networks going dark on DirecTV's service as contract negotiations went sour. The blackout left DirecTV subscribers unable to watch several big events to start the season, including the US Open, the first two weeks of college football and the first kickoff of the NFL's Monday Night Football.

Initially, the two companies failed to agree on terms for the deal, but were able to settle things on Saturday in time for a busy sports weekend. Disney-affiliated networks (including ABC, ESPN and ESPN+) will be hosting more than 30 college football games on Saturday; Monday Night Football will feature the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles.

Disney had a similar dispute with Charter Spectrum last September, leaving subscribers (and tennis players) unable to watch events like the US Open, but resolved the issue after 12 days.