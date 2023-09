Dianne Feinstein FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., listens as the Senate Judiciary Committee begins debate on Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination for the Supreme Court, in Washington, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the six-term California Democrat and oldest sitting U.S. senator, has died, multiple news outlets reported on Friday. She was 90.

Feinstein was absent from the Senate for more than two months earlier this year due to serious complications from shingles.

Yahoo News is collecting live updates and reactions to Feinstein’s death in the blog below.