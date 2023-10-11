Deshaun Watson continues to deal with shoulder injury even after the Browns' Week 5 bye

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Ron Schwane/AP)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was a surprise scratch in Week 4 due to a shoulder injury. Despite being listed as questionable for the contest, Watson was ruled out 90 minutes before the Browns took the field in Week 4.

That news came as a surprise to many, including backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who said he didn't know he was making his first NFL start until Watson was ruled inactive.

The team is apparently taking a similar approach after its Week 5 bye. Watson did not practice Wednesday due to the issue.

Deshaun Watson will not practice today, per the team’s usual Wednesday pre-practice availability report. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) October 11, 2023

There appears to be at least some level of uncertainty about Watson's availability for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. When asked, Browns receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones said he wasn't sure who would be throwing him passes in Week 6.

#Browns DPJ says he’s not sure who will throw him the ball this week. pic.twitter.com/TC2i4tQUO8 — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) October 11, 2023

Despite missing practice Wednesday, Watson still has plenty of time to recover and play in Week 6. The Browns could use him against a tough 49ers defense that has held opposing offenses under 20 points in four of five games this season.

If Watson is unable to go, Thompson-Robinson would likely get another start. He struggled in his first start, completing 19-of-36 attempts for 121 yards. Thompson-Robinson failed to throw a touchdown in the 28-3 loss. He did toss 3 interceptions, however.

Presumably, Thompson-Robinson will have more time to mentally prepare to be the starter if he's called upon again in Week 6. It's tough to know whether that would make Thompson-Robinson feel more comfortable, especially with the 49ers defense on tap.