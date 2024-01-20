Dejounte Murray hits game-winning 3-pointer to lead Trae Young-less Hawks over Heat

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

The Atlanta Hawks didn't have Trae Young against the Miami Heat, but they did have Dejounte Murray.

The former All-Star, currently the subject of much trade speculation, made the game-winning 3-pointer in a 109-108 road win over Miami on Friday. He finished the game with 22 points on 9-of-22 shooting with 11 assists and two turnovers.

This article will be updated with more information.

