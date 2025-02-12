Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL offseason preview: Micah Parsons' extension looms with high stakes

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 22: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on from the field during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

2024 season: 7-10, third in NFC East, missed playoffs

Overview: Welcome to another blockbuster offseason in Dallas. While 2024 featured considerable fanfare and late-landing extensions for Dak Prescottand CeeDee Lamb, 2025 is the offseason of Micah Parsons.

Parsons is approaching the fifth-year option of his rookie contract and due an extension that could make him the highest-paid defender in football. He'll make $24 million in 2025 on his fifth-year option after averaging $4.3 million per year over the first four years of his rookie contract. His annual salary via an extension — if one is worked out — will dwarf his previous income. Nick Bosa is the highest-paid defender in the NFL with an average annual salary of $34 million. Think that neighborhood.

The Cowboys didn't work out deals with Prescott and Lamb last offseason until after training camp. They'd presumably like to settle Parsons' future sooner this offseason. But at these stakes alongside spinning plates in Dallas, there's no telling how long a deal will take. Not getting one done runs the risk of broaching the franchise tag in 2026.

Key free agents

RG Zack MartinDT Osa OdighizuwaLB Eric KendricksEDGE DeMarcus LawrenceEDGE Chauncey GolstonRB Rico DowdleWR Brandin CooksWR KaVontae Turpin (restricted)QB Cooper RushQB Trey LanceCB Jourdan Lewis

Who's in/out: Kendricks brought tremendous value in 2024 as the leading Cowboys' tackler after signing as a free agent on a one-year, $3 million deal. With DeMarvion Overshown's 2025 season in doubt, he's an attractive option for Dallas to re-sign.

Odighizuwa is one of the few bright spots on a defensive line that should also be a focus in the offseason. Whether the Cowboys can afford to retain him is another question. Lawrence has been a stalwart of Dallas' defense, but will be difficult to retain at 32 years old for the perpetually cap-strapped Cowboys.

On the offensive line, perennial All-Pro Martin's time is likely coming to an end in Dallas. He's expected to consider retiring after season-ending ankle surgery at 34 years old if he doesn't test the free-agent market. Dowdle has emerged as the lead back and an option to lead the backfield again in 2025. Though the draft may offer a better route for Dallas.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones has identified Golston and Lewis as players the Cowboys would like to retain in addition to Dowdle and Odighizuwa.

Key free-agent needs

Offensive lineDefensive line (run stoppers)Wide receiverRunning back

Why the holes? Running the ball and stopping the run are the foundations for successful football. The Cowboys weren't able to do either in 2024 (27th in rushing yards, 29th rushing yards allowed), hence their fall from the top of the NFC East to out of the playoffs. These are priorities 1 and 1A this offseason. That means upgrades to both lines and at running back.

After that, Dallas needs help on the outside in the passing game opposite 2023 All-Pro CeeDee Lamb. Cooks could be gone, and neither he, Jalen Tolbert nor KaVontae Turpin are bona fide No. 2 NFL options.

Do they have the money?

The Cowboys are nearly $6 million over the salary cap, which ranks 26th in the NFL in terms of cap space, according to Spotrac. Dallas has multiple maneuvers in play and is expected to restructure Prescott's and Lamb's deals to create more space. But look forward to another offseason of Jerry and Stephen Jones crying salary cap woes.

Notable potential cuts

RT Terence SteeleDT Mazi Smith

Why they might be gone: Steele is not part of the solution for the Cowboys' offensive line woes. Per Pro Football focus, he ranks among the league's worst starters in pass blocking and rivals benched first-round rookie left tackle Tyler Guyton for the biggest disappointment on Dallas' offensive line. Steele is approaching the third year of a five-year, $86.8 million extension and could provide moderate cap relief if he's released.

Smith is a big reason for Dallas' struggles against the run. A first-round draft pick in 2023, Smith has not lived up to expectations of possessing All-Pro upside. In 20 games across two seasons, he has just seven tackles for loss and two sacks. Per PFF, he ranks 275th out of 279 defensive tackles graded since joining the league. Given the first-round investment and his relatively low cap hit ($3.6M), Dallas may give him another look for a third season. But don't be surprised if they cut their losses.

Draft picks

1st round: No. 122nd round: No. 443rd round: No. 765th round5th round (compensatory)5th round (compensatory)5th round (compensatory)6th round6th round (compensatory)7th round (from Chiefs)

Good draft fit

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Why him? The death of the first-round running back is overplayed. Cowboys fans will be clamoring for Jeanty if he's available at No. 12, and for good reason. When healthy, Christian McCaffrey has made the 49ers' offense go since he arrived in San Francisco. Nobody's criticizing Detroit's selection of Jahmyr Gibbs in this same No. 12 slot in 2023 any more.

Jeanty has the type of upside to be the same kind of difference-maker for a franchise that desperately needs one in the backfield. A Heisman Trophy finalist, Jeanty threatened Barry Sanders' single-season NCAA rushing record while averaging 7 yards per carry and totaling 30 touchdowns. And the Cowboys are always more marketable when they have a star toting the ball. How could Jerry Jones resist?

What can move the fantasy football needle this offseason?

CeeDee Lamb is such a dynamic player, we look at a 101-catch, 1,194, yard, 6-TD return and mumble "off year." He'll be better in 2025. But Dallas needs impact targets after Lamb; no one else in this offense even made it to 615 yards receiving. A seam target, a slot machine, an outside field stretcher — Dallas should have every kind of receiver on its offseason shopping list. —Scott Pianowski