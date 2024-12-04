Dak backs McCarthy, Bo Nix leading HISTORIC QB Class & Bears' coaching search | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Inside Coverage

In this week's Inside Coverage, Jason Fitz, Jori Epstein, and Frank Schwab dive into the latest headlines, from Dak Prescott's comments on Mike McCarthy to the evolving coaching carousel in Chicago.

First up, Jori Epstein reacts to her viral interview with Dak Prescott about his thoughts on McCarthy's future in Dallas. The crew debates whether the Dallas Cowboys should bring Mike McCarthy back or move in a new direction, weighing the pros and cons of potential head coaching candidates like Mike Vrabel and Ben Johnson and whether the grass really is greener on the other side.

The conversation shifts to the Chicago Bears, whose continued coaching missteps have left the franchise in turmoil. The crew discusses what the Bears should be looking for in their new leader and whether they can ever find stability after years of turnover.

The trio also dive into the historic 2024 rookie QB class, with Frank calling it one of the best we've seen since the legendary 1983 draft. As we approach Week 14, these young quarterbacks are showing they’re more than ready for the NFL, with some already playing at a high level. Jori also brings up Sean Payton as a Coach of the Year candidate, whose bold moves in Denver are starting to pay off.

Finally, the crew debates NFL power rankings, with the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles both making strong cases for the top spot, and previews this week's Thursday Night Football matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.

(1:05) - Cowboys coaching dilemma

(20:00) - Bears begin head coach search

(37:50) - Is this rookie QB class going to be among the all-time greats?

(46:50) - Frank's power rankings corner

(50:50) - Packers @ Lions preview & picks

