Cubs pay tribute to Jimmy Buffett, who played the first-ever concert hosted at Wrigley Field

Jimmy Buffett in Concert At L'Olympia PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 26: Jimmy Buffett performs at L'Olympia on September 26, 2011 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Wolff - Patrick/Getty Images) (David Wolff - Patrick/Getty Images)

Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett died Saturday. He was 76.

Buffett, who was most known for popular songs like "Margaritaville," "Cheeseburger in Paradise" and "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere," also played an important role in baseball history. In 2005, Buffett became the first-ever musician to hold a concert at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs acknowledged that fact, and sent condolences to Buffett's family, in a post Saturday.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of legendary musician and Cubs fan Jimmy Buffett.



Thank you for introducing Wrigley Field to the world as a concert venue.



The Cubs organization sends its sincere condolences to Buffett's family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/NXHbsbyY6e — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 2, 2023

It wasn't the last time Buffett played Wrigley Field. He returned to the venue in both 2017 and 2018.

Those appearances were meaningful to Buffett thanks to his relationship with Chicago musician Steve Goodman, according to the Chicago Tribune. Goodman was an accomplished folk and country singer, but also made an impact in the sports world, writing and performing the song "Go Cubs Go," which plays after every Cubs win. He died of leukemia in 1984.

Buffett told the Tribune in 2017 that his first concert at Wrigley Field was emotional due to his relationship with Goodman.

Buffett's idea caught on among other musical acts. Since Buffett's first Wrigley Field concert in 2005, a number of popular artists have played at the park, including Pearl Jam, Billy Joel, Elton John, Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen, among others.