Cricket World Cup 2023: How to watch the semi-finals free in the US

For those who have been sleeping through all the early morning matches: The 2023 Cricket World Cup has finally reached the semi-finals. After 45 games played out across six weeks in India, we're down to just four Cricket teams left in the world cup: India, New Zealand, Australia and South Africa. The 2023 Cricket World Cup has drawn massive audiences, with one of India's matches against it's biggest rival, Pakistan, setting the global on-demand streaming record at 35 million concurrent viewers on Disney+ Hotstar — an audience five times that of the most recent Super Bowl (at its peak). Want to get in on the Cricket craze before the World Cup concludes? Here's how you can tune into the 2023 Cricket World Cup semi-finals and final, including how to stream games totally free, the game schedule (with bright and early start times) and more.

How to watch the Cricket World Cup in the US:

You can catch the Cricket World Cup semi-finals and final free with a VPN. You can also watch all Cricket World Cup games with ESPN+, or Willow TV — North America's only dedicated cricket channel. Willow TV is available as a direct subscription, or as an add-on through popular streaming platforms such as Sling or DirecTV.

How to watch the Cricket World Cup for free from the US:

Don't want to subscribe to ESPN+ to catch the Cricket World Cup? Residents of Australia can watch all Australian games, plus major matches such as the semi-finals and final, free on 9Now. In the UK, the final also will be shown for free on Channel 5 (My5). If you live in the US, you can still stream like you're somewhere else with the help of a VPN.

Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule:

All times Eastern

November 15

Semi-final 1: India vs New Zealand - 3:30 a.m.

November 16

Semi-final 2: South Africa vs Australia - 3:30 a.m.

November 19

Final - 3:30 a.m.