Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb on limited production, sideline spat with Dak Prescott: 'I failed myself'

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb walks on the team's sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter) (Jeffrey McWhorter/AP)

CeeDee Lamb is off to a slow start in 2024 after a career season in which he led the NFL in receptions.

As are his Dallas Cowboys, who followed up a blowout loss in Week 2 to the New Orleans Saints with another loss at home to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday to fall to 1-2.

Lamb's limited production on Sunday raised eyebrows. He finished the game with four catches for 67 yards. He caught just one pass for nine yards on six targets from Dak Prescott after halftime as the Cowboys played from behind a 28-6 deficit. He also drew a false-start penalty and failed to connect with Prescott on a late two-point conversion attempt.

But it was perhaps his visible frustration on the sideline that drew more attention. Lamb was seen arguing with Prescott and coaches on the sideline and slamming his hands on the turf on the field.

CeeDee Lamb yelling at Dak Prescott 😳 pic.twitter.com/RIpbxzEWS8 — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) September 22, 2024

CEEDEE LAMB IS NOT HAPPY pic.twitter.com/H59lXn5zeo — Dallas Nation (@TheDallasNation) September 22, 2024

Lamb declined to speak with media after the game, raising more questions about the state of the Cowboys and their All-Pro wide receiver.

Lamb addresses play, sideline spats

On Tuesday, Lamb returned to his media obligations and told reporters that he "failed myself" on Sunday.

"Just being a professional — being a professional about this whole situation, understanding it's a long game," Lamb said. "But as for me and my performance, I expect a lot out of myself — more than anyone could put on me. And quite honestly, I failed myself.

"And obviously, I failed the team just as far as producing and being that game-breaker player for the team and obviously the guy that they can lean on. And yeah, I kinda let the game get to my head a little bit. But in the same sense, I knew what I can do, I knew what I bring to the table and I know what I can do on that field. So with that being said, going forward, there shall be a difference."

Lamb was then asked to clarify if his frustrations are with himself.

"Absolutely, absolutely myself," Lamb continued. "And then like my ability to contribute to the offense, knowing what I can do. So, that played a huge part.

"And once again, can't blame nobody. You gotta start with the man in the mirror. And I'm a huge believer in that, and watching that game kinda pissed me off. But I did that. You know what I'm saying? I can't get mad at nobody else. So, with that being said, I've learned."

Is offseason holdout hindering Lamb's production?

Lamb tallied a league-best 135 catches last season, finished second in the NFL with 1,749 receiving yards and third with 12 receiving touchdowns. He added 113 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. It was a career year that earned Lamb his first first-team All-Pro selection.

He followed the effort up with a holdout that ultimately yielded a four-year, $136 million contract extension with $100 million in guarantees. Lamb missed all of preseason and training camp in the process.

In three games this season, Lamb has 13 catches for 218 yards and a single touchdown, well off his 2023 pace. His slow start and missed connections with Prescott have raised questions about a correlation to his holdout.

On Tuesday, he was asked if not being with the team all summer is contributing to his stunted performance.

"Ain't no excuse for that," Lamb responded. "I've played football my whole life. I know better."

Lamb's chance to turn the corner comes quick. The Cowboys next face the New York Giants under the prime-time lights of "Thursday Night Football," where the eyes of the NFL world will be focused.