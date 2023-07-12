Countdown to camp: Fantasy QB questions we want answered in August

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Believe it or not, we are less than two weeks away from all 32 NFL training camps getting underway. Some teams even have rookies reporting as early as next week.

To get you ready for all the action, Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens begin our 'Countdown to camp' mini-series where we look at the biggest fantasy questions we want answered in August. Essentially a fantasy football training camp viewer guide to what you need to be on the look out for in the preseason.

First up, the six burning questions we want answered at the QB position. Harmon and Behrens take turns picking what they'll be focused on the most in July and August. The two hosts alternate between their top three biggest questions before finishing the pod with a rapid fire section of 'honorable mention' questions they have going into Training Camp and the preseason.

3:57 - Intro to countdown to camp series

5:36 - Can Anthony Richardson keep other Colts skill players fantasy viable?

16:49 - What is Jordan Love?

25:22 - What does 'leveling up' look like for Justin Fields?

32:05 - Does Kenny Pickett make Pittsburgh a valuable fantasy offense in year two?

40:30 - Will Deshaun Watson ever be an elite fantasy QB again?

47:30 - How does Kellen Moore unlock Justin Herbert and Chargers offense?

54:05 - Rapid fire: QB questions we want answered in August

