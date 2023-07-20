Countdown to camp: Fantasy WR, TE questions we have + Kyle Pitts interview

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

With training camps getting started across the league, Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens wrap up our countdown to camp mini series by posing their biggest fantasy questions for the WR and TE position heading into August.

But first, the two had to react to the big NFL news of the week: Denzel Mims getting traded to the Lions. Yes, of course they also touched on the Washington organization getting rid of Dan Snyder as well, but the two also conduct a deep dive to see if Mims could be fantasy relevant with his new team in Detroit.

Harmon and Behrens then share their three biggest questions at the WR and TE position before providing some 'honorable mention' questions as well.

Harmon then ends the show with one of the most intriguing TEs in fantasy football and in real life: Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts. Harmon and Pitts touch on Desmond Ridder, Bijan Robinson and what the expectations are for this young Falcons team heading into 2023.

4:12 - Care or don't care: Denzel Mims trade to Lions

9:28 - Congrats DC fans: Dan Snyder is officially gone

13:20 - Countdown to camp: Fantasy WR, TE questions we want answered in August

14:20 - Can we trust these rookie 1st round WRs in fantasy?

21:51 - Can Garrett Wilson live up to lofty ADP?

29:03 - Making sense of the Broncos skill players

34:52 - What does Odell have left?

41:22 - Any fantasy viable weapons in Carolina (outside of Miles Sanders)?

46:22 - Will any Chiefs WR emerge as a legit 1?

53:45 - Honorable mentions

59:37 - Kyle Pitts interview

