Copa América: Internet roasts bizarre camera angle for Fox broadcast of USA-Uruguay: 'Are they using a blimp?'

United States v Uruguay - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JULY 01: United States fans as the United States plays Uruguay during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 01, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF) (Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

All eyes were on Monday's Copa América clash between USA and Uruguay from Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium.

They did not like what they saw.

From the opening moments of the game, the broadcast on Fox drew visceral reaction on social media from viewers noting the less-than-professional presentation of a high-stakes international soccer game.

The problem? The camera angle was off. Way off.

Rather than a standard lower angle allows viewers to actually identify the players on the field, this game looked on TV as if it was being broadcast from a drone or a blimp high above the playing field. The reaction was so intense that Fox play-by-play announcer Stu Holden addressed it minutes into the game. He placed the blame on the CONMEBOL world feed that feeds video to the Fox broadcast.

Here's a look at the broadcast alongside Holden's commentary:

"This is not a stadium for ants. This is a very high camera for the CONMEBOL world feed." 🤣🎥🐜@StuHolden shares what everyone's thinking 😅 pic.twitter.com/V7ps4Ag8Of — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2024

"This is not a stadium for ants, Holden joked. "This is a very high camera angle for the CONMEBOL world feed. ... For the tactics junkies, I'm sure this is great."

For comparison, here's a screenshot of the broadcast from Monday's other Copa América game between Bolivia and Panama from Orlando. This is what a soccer broadcast is supposed to look like:

The jokes were fast and furious on social media with some suggesting that the camera angle was from the moon:

Fox's overhead camera angle for US-Uruguay appears to be on the moon. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) July 2, 2024

Or on drugs:

THIS CAMERA ANGLE IS ON DRUGS — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) July 2, 2024

Or from a blimp:

Why are they using a blimp as the main overhead camera for USA-Uruguay? — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 2, 2024

The Goodyear Blimp chimed in and confirmed that it was not providing the much-chastised feed:

Not sure if we should be flattered or offended but to answer all of you at once: no, we are not covering the USMNT game tonight. — Goodyear Blimp (@GoodyearBlimp) July 2, 2024

The jokes kept coming with references to video games, "Zoolander," and All-22 feeds used by football coaches and analysts to watch every player on the field at once:

we playing FIFA on the wrong camera angle https://t.co/a1dlgccrEv — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) July 2, 2024

This is an incredible Football Manager camera angle — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) July 2, 2024

kinda looks like FOX is broadcasting this game from where the chiefs film their all-22 lol https://t.co/VkYnCpXmvh — charles (“you look good” - andy reid) mcdonald (@FourVerts) July 2, 2024

What’s up with Fox’s video game camera angle? — Joe Lago (@joelago) July 2, 2024

Sorry, soccer fans. This camera angle is meant for touchdown passes from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce, not #USMNT and Uruguay. — Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) July 2, 2024

Is the overhead camera in the US- Uruguay soccer game positioned on the space station? — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) July 2, 2024

Camera angle for this USA game at Arrowhead is from Jordan Love’s mom’s seat — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) July 2, 2024

This is how FIFA would’ve looked on Nintendo. https://t.co/REytD5IZBb — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) July 2, 2024

Biggest US game of the cycle and we are watching from a drone floating just off the second Ring of Uranus. If you love this team and suffer from Vertigo, you are going to face a long, long night — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) July 2, 2024

I may have successfully talked my wife into a new gigantic TV. Thanks #USMNT! — Brett Bensley (@brettbensley) July 2, 2024

By the 39th minute, Fox had heard enough. The broadcast abruptly switched to a more traditional angle at the 38:31 mark with the game tied at 0-0.

Social media approved:

NEW CAMERA ANGLE. I REPEAT. NEW CAMERA ANGLE. — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) July 2, 2024

DID THE INTERNET JUST BULLY @CopaAmerica INTO A NEW CAMERA ANGLE??? — Sean🏴‍☠️ (@Seannn412) July 2, 2024

Did Twitter just bully CONMEBOL into finding a new camera angle 40 minutes into the game? Interesting — Johannes Schneider (@jocoolwu) July 2, 2024